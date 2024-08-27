Meghan Markle anxiety as Duchess only ‘relaxed' when Kate left room

Meghan Markle admitted she always felt uncomfortable around Kate Middleton.



The Duchess of Sussex, who spent two years in the UK after marrying Prince Harry, spoke at length about her uncomfortable equation with Kate.

She revealed: “It’s interesting, I’ve never had to

sign anything that restricts me from talking.

“I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to.”

Speaking on their Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, the Duke of Sussex said: "William was longing to meet [Meghan] and so was Catherine, so you know, being our neighbours, we managed to get that in quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely -"

Speaking further about their early meetings with Kate and William, Meghan added: “Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot.

She told Netflix: “Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

“I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward facing way of being and then you close the door and think ‘OK we can relax now’.

“But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me,” noted Meghan.