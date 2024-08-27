Selena Gomez gets honest about TV comeback with 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez has revealed she was “nervous” about joining the cast of the series Only Murders in the Building.

The 32-year-old actress opened up about her TV comeback during a conversation with Extra.

"I was nervous. This was my second TV show that I'd ever done,” shared the actress. “I was really excited, but I have to be genuine."

“The first day we shot I felt I could take a deep breath because I knew I was in good company,” said Selena, who was nominated for an Emmy award for her role in the series.

The Calm Down hitmaker continued that she had no idea about her sudden career milestone in television until her friend informed her.

"I actually just got a text from one of my friends saying congratulations and I responded and I said, ‘For what?’ And then she just laughed at me, and so for an hour I didn't really get it, and then my team called me,” Selena told the outlet.



“So, I just heard it from them and I was very, very excited,” she added.

For those unversed, the Only Murders in the Building season 4 has been released on Hulu and Disney+.