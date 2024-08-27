 
Geo News

Selena Gomez gets honest about TV comeback with 'Only Murders in the Building'

'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 is now available to watch on Hulu and Disney+

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Selena Gomez gets honest about TV comeback with Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez gets honest about TV comeback with 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez has revealed she was “nervous” about joining the cast of the series Only Murders in the Building.

The 32-year-old actress opened up about her TV comeback during a conversation with Extra.

"I was nervous. This was my second TV show that I'd ever done,” shared the actress. “I was really excited, but I have to be genuine."

“The first day we shot I felt I could take a deep breath because I knew I was in good company,” said Selena, who was nominated for an Emmy award for her role in the series.

The Calm Down hitmaker continued that she had no idea about her sudden career milestone in television until her friend informed her.

"I actually just got a text from one of my friends saying congratulations and I responded and I said, ‘For what?’ And then she just laughed at me, and so for an hour I didn't really get it, and then my team called me,” Selena told the outlet.

“So, I just heard it from them and I was very, very excited,” she added.

For those unversed, the Only Murders in the Building season 4 has been released on Hulu and Disney+.

Oasis makes epic comeback after 15 year feud between Liam & Noel video
Oasis makes epic comeback after 15 year feud between Liam & Noel
Prince William leaves royal fans disappointed with ‘sad' decision
Prince William leaves royal fans disappointed with ‘sad' decision
Robert Irwin's fans go wild over impressive & 'illegal' lifting attempt video
Robert Irwin's fans go wild over impressive & 'illegal' lifting attempt
Oasis could break Taylor Swift's record, influenced by ex Matty Healy video
Oasis could break Taylor Swift's record, influenced by ex Matty Healy
Jana Kramer addresses Blake Lively's ‘It Ends With Us' controversy
Jana Kramer addresses Blake Lively's ‘It Ends With Us' controversy
Bella Hadid glams in floral look amid fragrance brand promotion
Bella Hadid glams in floral look amid fragrance brand promotion
King Charles makes big decision amid abdication calls video
King Charles makes big decision amid abdication calls
Prince William breaks silence over King Charles, Prince Harry peace talks
Prince William breaks silence over King Charles, Prince Harry peace talks