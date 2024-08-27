Mahira Khan asks fans for 'small dua for us' on husband's birthday

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan with husband Salim Karim. — Instagram/mahirahkhan

Mahira Khan, one of the most known faces of Pakistani entertainment industry, married her longtime partner Salim Karim last year and the couple is set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary this October.



Always private about her relationship, the celebrity seldom posts about Karim on her social media and even after their union, Mahira has abstained from sharing about her married life.

In a rare post on picture-and-video-sharing site Instagram, the superstar posted an adorable photo of her embracing Salim, with a wish for the husband on his birthday.

"Happy birthday my jaaaan," Mahira wrote in the post's caption dotted with a small heart emoji.

In the post-script (P.S) note, the Maula Jatt actor asked her fans to "make a small dua [prayer] for us".



As for the picture, it was a throwback to one of the events during Mahira and Salim's wedding festivities, where she wore a red and white floral lehnga and choli. The outfit was a fusion of Eastern and Western attire as the skirt like lehnga was paired with a chunri dupatta.

The Pakistani star started her career in the entertainment industry as a VJ on a private music channel in the 2000s and rose to prominence from her supporting role in Shoaib Mansoor's movie Bol in 2011. This was before her remarkable performance in the blockbuster drama Humsafar, which aired later in the same year.