Prince Harry plays a long game against King Charles amid ‘Spare' re-release

Prince Harry plays a long game against King Charles amid ‘Spare’ paperback release

Prince Harry is playing a long game as he decides not to add new content to the paperback version of his explosive memoir, Spare, sparking speculation about his relationship with his father, King Charles.



According to a latest report, the Duke of Sussex’s new move indicates that he is prioritizing his personal brand over reconciliation with the royal family.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop claimed that Harry choosing not to add any update in the paperback version of the book is a very telling move on the Duke’s part.

She noted that the lack of updates or new information in the paperback version may be seen as a missed opportunity for Harry to address his feud with King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family members.

"To repeat his sales success, Harry needed to give us something new,” she told The Mirror. “His decision not to is indicative of a less impetuous Prince, but one no nearer royal reconciliation.”



“The paperback’s unchanged text is in line with the Duke’s pledge to move on from looking back,” she noted.

"Widely criticised for indiscretions about his family, from brother William’s fiery temper (who can forget the dog bowl antics) and 'alarming baldness', to broadsides against his stepmother, Camilla, the 'Other Woman', Spare was deemed by many to have gone too far.

“But as tell-all books go, Harry could have divulged much more, and traditionally paperbacks are the ideal space to reboot the narrative and double down on the money.

"From the Sussexes’ Frogmore Cottage ‘eviction’ to a cold shoulder from the King during the Invictus 10th anniversary celebrations, Harry had the chance to press home his commercial advantage.”

She went on to add that Prince Harry is “playing a longer game,” before adding that “too much whining does his brand no favours, and with cancer impacting both his father and sister-in-law Kate, now is not the time to have another pop."