Princess Anne eases King Charles tension after taking on major royal role

Princess Anne takes on key role to support cancer-stricken King Charles

Princess Anne has seemingly taken a key role within the royal family to secure the monarchy.

The Princess Royal set a great example for the young royals as she became the most hardworking members of the Firm.

Similarly, Lady Louise Windsor is reportedly taking inspiration from her aunt. She loves horses and embraces a strong sense of duty, especially after she allegedly shows interest in a career in the military.

The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie also tries to stay out of controversies just like the princess.

In an interview with GB News, PR expert Lynn Carratt praised Lady Louise for maintaining a reserved public image that could benefit the monarchy in the future.

She said, "Maintaining a private life can be challenging, especially when you're related to royalty like Lady Louise."

"She has always strived to avoid the royal spotlight and has been a witness to her family's experiences, including her parents' relationship," Lynn stated.

Lady Louise's decision to join the army is a sign that Princess Anne's responsible personality must have impacted on royal children.