Ryan Reynolds hopes Oscars will soon include ‘stunt team' category

Ryan Reynolds has spoken highly of the stunt team of his newly released film Deadpool & Wolverine.



In a lengthy Instagram post, the 47-year-old actor penned that “stunt work doesn’t have a category at The Oscars” but he hopes that it would “change someday”.

“So many films smashed it this year; Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers,” Ryan wrote, adding, “Telling stories with their entire bodies.”

The actor specifically mention the new Marvel film and noted, “The #DeadpoolAndWolverine stunt team over-delivered.”

The Red Notice actor shared that many are friends that he has worked with for years and he would spend the rest of his days doodling their names in his Heidi Stationary, dotting all the “i’s” with little hearts.

The actor, who is a father of four children, then thanked many creative minds including his costar Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the superhero film.

In the end, the actor mentioned Academy Awards and wrote, “If you’d like to see @theacademy recognize the amazing work of stunt teams across the industry, let them know!”

He concluded the post by extending his “special thanks” to @davidmleitch for “always having stunt community’s back.”