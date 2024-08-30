Molly-Mae Hague 'ready to move forward' after Tommy Furry split

Molly-Mae Hague finally broke the silence on her separation from Tommy Fury, revealing that she is “ready to move forward and look to the future.”

In her new YouTube video published on Thursday, the TV personality, who ended her five-year relationship with Tommy earlier this month, said she will always love the professional boxer.

'You might be clicking on this video hoping I'll spill the tea or speak about what's been happening the past few weeks but to be honest with you that was never something that was going to happen and it's not something I ever plan on talking about,” she said.

The 25-year-old influencer further said, 'The last 2 weeks are very real and are real life. It is something we are trying to go through privately as best we can but I haven't really been able to get away from it.”

“My coping mechanism has been talking to those who I love and those who have been incredible in this time and then coming on here and pushing forward,” she continued. “I don't feel comfortable talking about it because this is real life, its not drama, its not a publicity stunt, it's actually really sad and deep and I don't feel right to talk about it.””

“Out of respect for Tommy I don't want to talk about it because the last two weeks has been a lot and it has blown out of proportion and the last thing I want to do it fuel the fire and stir the pot when it doesn't need to be. I want to move forward and look to the future,” Molly added.

Expressing gratitude to her "incredible" support system, Molly shared that she is "looking forward to moving on."

"My personal support system have been incredible, I have got everything out and dealing with it but it is an on going process." she said.

