Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with major move for family

Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid his cancer battle

Prince Harry seemingly eased the tensions of King Charles with his heartfelt new gesture.

The Duke of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020, has been hailed for showing up to key royal events despite the ongoing rift with the Firm.

Recently, the former working royal attended the memorial service of Lord Robert Fellowes, the brother-in-law of his late mother Princess Diana.

Without creating any controversy, Harry was spotted in the same space as his estranged brother Prince William to mark his presence at the key event, which took place in St Mary's church in Norfolk, UK.

The Duke's latest move must has been a big relief for the Monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Notably, The Sun reported that Harry kept his visit a private family matter and it "was never intended to be made public," which surely melted the heart of King Charles.