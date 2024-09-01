 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton upset King Charles with major mistake

Kate Middleton, Prince William suffer big setback as royal titles need protection

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton upset King Charles with major mistake
Prince William, Kate Middleton upset King Charles with major mistake

Prince William and Princess Kate might have left King Charles upset by not following in the footsteps of the Monarch over a sensitive royal matter. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been advised to protect their titles by building a closer bond with the people of Wales just like the Monarch did in the past. 

Royal expert Gareth Russell urged the future King and Queen to "have a home in their principality."

GB News reported that the royal commentator said, "What has been a frequent criticism of Wales's place in the Union for many years is that the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales are used for the heir to the throne, but it doesn't traditionally have many ties to Wales, much less time spent there."

He shared that when the Monarch was the Prince of Wales, he "did do a lot to push back against that tradition," and it would be a "shame and a mistake" if William and Kate were not to "continue in the same steps as Charles."

It is important to note that William and Catherine have been planning to adopt modern ways to lead in future key royal roles. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid pack on PDA amid Italy getaway
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid pack on PDA amid Italy getaway
Liam Gallagher's BRIT Awards rage resurfaces amid Oasis reunion plans
Liam Gallagher's BRIT Awards rage resurfaces amid Oasis reunion plans
King Charles takes big step for Lilibet, Archie amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry video
King Charles takes big step for Lilibet, Archie amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
Princess Anne earns 'coolest royal' title despite heavy workload video
Princess Anne earns 'coolest royal' title despite heavy workload
Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Marbella villa raid, kidnapping scare
Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Marbella villa raid, kidnapping scare
Prince William leaves Prince Harry in tears with new shocking decision
Prince William leaves Prince Harry in tears with new shocking decision
Adele confirms 'incredibly long' music hiatus in final Munich show
Adele confirms 'incredibly long' music hiatus in final Munich show