Prince William, Kate Middleton upset King Charles with major mistake

Prince William and Princess Kate might have left King Charles upset by not following in the footsteps of the Monarch over a sensitive royal matter.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been advised to protect their titles by building a closer bond with the people of Wales just like the Monarch did in the past.

Royal expert Gareth Russell urged the future King and Queen to "have a home in their principality."

GB News reported that the royal commentator said, "What has been a frequent criticism of Wales's place in the Union for many years is that the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales are used for the heir to the throne, but it doesn't traditionally have many ties to Wales, much less time spent there."

He shared that when the Monarch was the Prince of Wales, he "did do a lot to push back against that tradition," and it would be a "shame and a mistake" if William and Kate were not to "continue in the same steps as Charles."

It is important to note that William and Catherine have been planning to adopt modern ways to lead in future key royal roles.