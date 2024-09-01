Spinner Usama Mir sole Pakistani player picked in BBL draft

Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir walks ahead of pacer Haris Rauf while representing Melbourne Stars against Sidney Sixers on December 26, 2023. — Cricket Australia (CA)

Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) have wrapped up their drafts with only one cricketer from Pakistan being picked up for the leagues.



Leg-spinner Usama Mir is the sole Pakistani player, who has been selected for the BBL despite the availability of 69 men and 11 women cricketers for the franchises.



The Melbourne Stars picked Usama in the third round of the BBL drafts. The cricketer has played for the franchise in the previous edition of the league — 2023-24.

The BBL, set to start on December 15, 2024 and end on January 27, 2025, preferred foreign players who would be available for the complete season without issues related to No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Pakistan’s players are bound by their national team commitments and their participation in leagues is often uncertain regarding NOCs

First-round picks: Ben Duckett (Melbourne Stars) , James Vince (Sydney Sixers — retention), Laurie Evans (Melbourne Renegades), Lockie Ferguson (Sydney Thunder), Shai Hope (Hobart Hurricanes), Jamie Overton (Adelaide Strikers — retention), Colin Munro (Brisbane Heat —pre-signed player), Finn Allen (Perth Scorchers — pre-signed player)



Second-round picks: Tom Curran (Melbourne Stars — pre-signed player), Jacob Bethell (Melbourne Renegades), Ollie Pope (Adelaide Strikers —pre-signed player), Chris Jordan (Hobart Hurricanes — pre-signed player), Sam Billings (Sydney Thunder — pre-signed player), Paul Walter (Brisbane Heat), Passed — Perth Scorchers, Akeal Hosein (Sydney Sixers — pre-signed player)

Third-round picks: Passed — Sydney Sixers, Matthew Hurst (Perth Scorchers), Passed — Brisbane Heat, Fabian Allen (Adelaide Strikers), Passed — Hobart Hurricanes, Sherfane Rutherford (Sydney Thunder), Tim Seifert (Melbourne Renegades — pre-signed player), Usama Mir (Melbourne Stars)

Fourth-round picks: Passed — Melbourne Stars, Passed — Melbourne Renegades, Passed — Sydney Thunder, Rishad Hossain (Hobart Hurricanes), Passed — Adelaide Strikers, Tom Alsop (Brisbane Heat), Keaton Jennings (Perth Scorchers), Jafer Chohan (Sydney Sixers)