Photo: Daniel Draig branded as master negotiator: Source

Daniel Draig has reportedly put his negotiation skills into use for his latest earn.

As fans will be aware, Daniel starred as Benoit Blanc in the 2019 American mystery film called Knives Out, which was written and directed by Rian Johnson.

As per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “When Daniel signed up for the first Knives Out more than five years ago, it was practically a low-budget indie film.”

They also explained, “Not only was it a shock box-office smash, but Netflix acquired the entire franchise and greenlit two more films, which instantly made Daniel $100 million richer.”

“On the back of his hard-earned Bond fortune — which involved plenty of side jobs and commercials and promotion beyond just the acting and bone-shattering stunts — the Knives Out movies are very relaxing for Daniel,” the confidante continued.

The source also claimed that with his negotiation skills Daniel was able to turn this low-budget project into high-paying gig.

“You show up and trade quips with a bunch of funny, famous actors. And Daniel figured out how to get paid 007 prices for these easy, quick ensemble mystery movies he can shoot in two months!” the insider mentioned and noted, “Daniel’s been down this road before, too."

Wrapping up the discussion, they added, “His Bond experience made him a master negotiator because he always left those producers wondering if he would come back to the role after his initial deal expired. He can do the same thing with Knives — and probably will!”