Is Crown Prince Christian following in Prince Harry's footsteps?

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark is reportedly following in the footsteps of Prince Harry of UK.

Denmark's future king, who recently graduated from high school is making an extended trip to Africa just like the Duke of Sussex.

As revealed by the Royal House of Denmark, Christian will head to East Africa for several months starting September 4 and his trip will last until December.

During his stay, he will "be involved in the daily operation of two farms, which will, among other things, include practical and administrative tasks and also give the crown prince insight into local nature protection."

This journey is part of a royal tradition where heirs to the throne spend time abroad to gain broader perspectives.

Christian’s father, King Frederik, undertook a similar trip to Mongolia in 1986. His grandmother, Queen Margrethe, also traveled extensively in the 1960s.

It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry, who has a well-documented connection with Africa, made several extended trips to the continent over the years.

His visits included working on projects addressing HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, and he has frequently spoken about his deep affection for Africa.