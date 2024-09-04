From brink of collapse to glory: Bangladesh join elite company with historic Test comeback

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (2nd right) and Shakib Al Hasan (third right) celebrate after their team's win at the second Test match against Pakistan, in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on September 3, 2024. —AFP

Cricket is a game of remarkable uncertainties, where tables can turn dramatically, and the seemingly impossible becomes reality. Similarly, Bangladesh etched its name into cricket's glorious comeback stories with a spectacular victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, defying the odds in a way only a handful of teams have ever managed.

After struggling at 26/6 in their first innings, Bangladesh mounted an incredible fightback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, joining an exclusive club of cricketing miracles.

Bangladesh's victory is not just another win; it is a story of grit, determination, and the never-say-die spirit that cricket lovers cherish. Once, Bangladesh was put on a back foot by Pakistani bowlers Khurram Shehzad and Mir Hamza but in a dramatic twist, Bangladesh regrouped, and fought their way back to an unforgettable triumph — a feat achieved only six times before in Test cricket's 147-year history.

Thanks to the memorable seventh wicket stand by Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz that added 165 runs. The highest amassed score for 7th wicket when teams lost six wickets for under 30 runs.

Here’s a look at those rare occasions when teams have clawed back from a seemingly hopeless situation, losing six wickets for under 30 runs, only to rise like a phoenix and win:

1882: Australia stunned England, recovering from 6/30 to win at The Oval.

1887: England, at 6/17 against Australia, conjured a victory in Sydney.

1888: Australia, teetering at 6/18, battled back to beat England at Lord's.

1969: Australia, with their backs against the wall at 6/24, overcame India in Chennai.

1987: West Indies, at 6/29 against India, staged a memorable win in Delhi.

1999: Pakistan, at 6/26, defied India at Eden Gardens in a heated contest.

2024: Bangladesh, at 6/26 against Pakistan, soared to victory in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh's heroics reminded many the memories of Pakistan's famous fightback 25 years ago, in 1999, when they found themselves in almost identical dire straits at 26/6 against arch-rivals India in Kolkata. In that epic contest, Moin Khan and Saleem Malik formed a crucial 84-run partnership for the seventh wicket, scripting Pakistan’s fightback.

Then, Shoaib Akhtar’s fiery spell, including the unforgettable dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar for a golden duck, followed by brilliant 188 in 2nd innings by Saeed Anwar and a run-out that sparked riots at the Eden Gardens. Nevertheless, Pakistan fought back from 26/6 to win the match.

Bangladesh win has also reminded that the spirit of cricketing comebacks knows no boundaries or eras. With this performance, they have added their name to the list of teams that refused to bow down, proving that, in sports, it is not over until it is truly over.

Bangladesh's win in Rawalpindi reminds us of the unpredictable and electrifying nature of Test cricket — a format where patience, perseverance, and the ability to bounce back from any woes can often lead to the most glorious of outcomes.