 
Geo News

Ronaldo, Messi miss out on Ballon d'Or nominees list for first time in over two decades

Real have a total of seven players nominated, including Kylian Mbappe who recently signed from Paris St Germain

By
Reuters
|

September 05, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Argentine forward Lionel Messi pose with Ballon dOr trophy in 2017 and 2021 respectively. —AFP/File
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Argentine forward Lionel Messi pose with Ballon d'Or trophy in 2017 and 2021 respectively. —AFP/File 

For the first time since 2003 neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi have been included in the nominees for the men's Ballon d'Or award, which were announced on Wednesday, with England's Jude Bellingham among the 30 players named.

Portugal's Ronaldo, who has won the award five times, also failed to receive a nomination last year, while Messi, who won for a record eighth time in 2023 and has been nominated 16 times, misses out despite Argentina's Copa America win this year.

Spain, winners of Euro 2024, have six players nominated including 17-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, along with Nico Williams, Alejandro Grimaldo, Dani Olmo, Rodri and Dani Carvajal who also won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Real have a total of seven players nominated, including Kylian Mbappe who recently signed from Paris St Germain, with Bellingham and Brazil's Vinicius Junior among the Spanish club's other nominees.

England, runners-up to Spain at Euro 2024 have five other nominees apart from Bellingham: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

In the women's Ballon d'Or Feminin, Champions League winners Barcelona have six nominees in total, including last year's winner Aitana Bonmati and two-time winner Alexia Putellas.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards ceremony, to crown the world's best player, will take place on Oct. 28 in Paris.

'Embarrassing': Harsha Bhogle on Pakistan's Test debacle against Bangladesh
'Embarrassing': Harsha Bhogle on Pakistan's Test debacle against Bangladesh
Pakistani schoolgirl wins medal at Asian junior boxing championship
Pakistani schoolgirl wins medal at Asian junior boxing championship
Sports federations asked to submit financial, audit reports
Sports federations asked to submit financial, audit reports
Experts analyse Pakistan's performance after historic Test loss against Bangladesh
Experts analyse Pakistan's performance after historic Test loss against Bangladesh
History made as Bangladesh whitewash Pakistan in Test series
History made as Bangladesh whitewash Pakistan in Test series
Cristiano Ronaldo aiming at Mr Beast's YouTube crown video
Cristiano Ronaldo aiming at Mr Beast's YouTube crown
Turkish Olympic shooter aims to trademark viral stance
Turkish Olympic shooter aims to trademark viral stance
Clinical Swiatek cruises into US Open quarter-finals
Clinical Swiatek cruises into US Open quarter-finals