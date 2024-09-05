Prince Andrew forces King Charles to take strict action over Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is facing a brutal ultimatum from King Charles over his refusal to vacate Royal Lodge, new reports have revealed.



The monarch has been trying to throw the ‘disgraced’ Prince out of the 30-estate property and even took away his security detail. However, the Duke of York has been refusing to budge.

Sharing insights into the matter, a source revealed that the King’s patience is wearing thin, and if Andrew doesn't agree to move, he may give him a final warning.

As per reports, Charles has agreed that Andrew could move to the Frogmore Cottage, whose previous residents were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But Andrew is testing Charles’ patience by "taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation,” the source said.

"If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide,” the insider told The Times.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Gareth Russell also talked of Andrew moving to ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's £4m Belgravia home.

“Moving someone like Prince Andrew, who is a brother of the monarch and also a very controversial public figure, into a private residence in the centre of one of the busiest cities in the world, is not something that can feasibly be undertaken unless there is a security presence there,” he said.