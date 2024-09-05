 
Meghan Markle making Prince Harry into a grumpy spare

Meghan Markle has been slowly transforming the people’s former favorite prince into a ‘grumpy spare’

Web Desk
September 05, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her antics in Colombia and her attempts to turn Prince Harry into the apparent grumpy spare.

The full accusation about this has been shared by royal editor Matt Wilkinson with the Royal Observer.

He broke the entire thing down by referncing the second ‘faux royal tour’ the couple partook, in Colombia and dubbed it the ‘Meghan Show’ before the accusations began.

In the eyes of the expert, “A lot of it was about Meghan. A lot of the images and the words sent out to us via the [Sussex] press office, [not] just by a pool reporter… it was all about Meghan.”

“The whole thing was created about Meghan,” apparently.

He even referenced the photographs of the trip and showed how the duke looked ‘pouty’ in all the moments which focused on Meghan.

According to Mr Wilkinson, “And when you saw the footage that was filmed by people at the dinners or people who were there that weren't part of this press pool, they showed a slightly different picture.”

“Harry looked a little bit grumpy,” but “may I use his vocabulary — he perhaps looked a bit like 'the spare!'” he doubled down before signing off. 

