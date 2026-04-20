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Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey mourn loss of beloved family member

The 'Big Band Theory' star and the 'Ozark' actor say goodbye to their fur baby in loving tributes

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 20, 2026

Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey mourn loss of beloved family member
The grieving pet parents bid farewell to Cuoco's dog, Ruby

Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey are mourning the loss of a beloved family member.

The Big Bang Theory alum revealed on Sunday, April 19, that her dog, Ruby, has crossed the rainbow bridge after a wonderful 12 years together.

“Ruby… I knew this day would eventually come but it doesn’t make it any easier,” Cuoco wrote in an Instagram tribute. “I’ve had her for so many years that I’ve truly lost count. We have been through SO much together, and through everything, she has remained the exact same: the sweetest little angel snowball. Everyone loved her!!”

The actress adopted Ruby from an East Valley shelter after meeting her during a 2014 shoot with E! News. “I went home that night and couldn’t get her out of my mind, so I went back the next day and adopted her,” recalled Cuoco, calling it the “best decision I ever made.”

The grieving pet parent noted, “The more pets we have, the more we go through this familiar pain, but it’s an honor to give these dogs the best life possible because that’s all that matters.”

Also mourning Ruby was Cuoco’s fiancé Tom Pelphrey, who noted that the pooch “lived an amazing life and passed on peacefully as a very old lady.”

The Ozark actor added, “Ruby aka “Snowball” aka “Ruby from the Block” was as angelic in temperament as appearance – however she did not suffer fools gladly and punched well above her weight class. We will miss her.”

Cuoco is an avid animal lover and advocate, telling Variety in 2021 that she has lost count of how many pets she has, including dogs, horses, goats, and bunnies. She even launched her pet product brand, Oh Norman!, in honour of her late dog Norman.

After Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating in 2022, they adopted Miss Opal from an animal rescue, months before they welcomed their daughter Matilda in 2023. 

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