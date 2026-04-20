See Travis Barker’s cheeky birthday wish to wife Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has never been shy about his affection for his wife, and his birthday tribute to Kourtney Kardashian was about as on-brand as it gets.

The Blink-182 drummer marked Kourtney's 47th birthday on 19 April with an Instagram post that mixed sweet family moments with a rather more eyebrow-raising snapshot: a photo of Barker in bed, sucking on his wife's toes.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful wife. I love you forever and ever," he wrote.

"Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans."

He added: "I feel so grateful to spend this life with you."

The rest of the carousel was considerably more family-friendly, including shots of Kourtney with their two-year-old son Rocky, holding his hand as she led him to a car and sitting side by side with him on a park bench.

Fans, however, had thoughts about the final image. "The last photo just had to be included huh," one commenter noted.

Kourtney, for her part, has always been relaxed about the dynamic.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in 2022, she said she was not at all bothered by extra attention being paid to her feet, by the right person.

"I love really cute feet. I mean, if somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I'm not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody."

Kourtney also shares children Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick.