 
Geo News

See Travis Barker's cheeky birthday wish to wife Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker marks Kourtney Kardashian's 47th birthday with cheeky toe-loving photo

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 20, 2026

See Travis Barker&apos;s cheeky birthday wish to wife Kourtney Kardashian
See Travis Barker’s cheeky birthday wish to wife Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has never been shy about his affection for his wife, and his birthday tribute to Kourtney Kardashian was about as on-brand as it gets.

The Blink-182 drummer marked Kourtney's 47th birthday on 19 April with an Instagram post that mixed sweet family moments with a rather more eyebrow-raising snapshot: a photo of Barker in bed, sucking on his wife's toes. 

"Happy Birthday my beautiful wife. I love you forever and ever," he wrote.

"Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans." 

He added: "I feel so grateful to spend this life with you."

The rest of the carousel was considerably more family-friendly, including shots of Kourtney with their two-year-old son Rocky, holding his hand as she led him to a car and sitting side by side with him on a park bench.

Fans, however, had thoughts about the final image. "The last photo just had to be included huh," one commenter noted.

Kourtney, for her part, has always been relaxed about the dynamic.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in 2022, she said she was not at all bothered by extra attention being paid to her feet, by the right person. 

"I love really cute feet. I mean, if somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I'm not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody." 

Kourtney also shares children Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

Kris Jenner's surprising procedure backfires soon after transformation
Kris Jenner's surprising procedure backfires soon after transformation
Eddie Murphy's son and Martin Lawrence's daughter become parents
Eddie Murphy's son and Martin Lawrence's daughter become parents
Charlize Theron launches new attack against Timothee Chalamet amid drama
Charlize Theron launches new attack against Timothee Chalamet amid drama
Halsey gushes over Olivia Rodrigo's Coachella surprise: 'Favorite girl'
Halsey gushes over Olivia Rodrigo's Coachella surprise: 'Favorite girl'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex-husband Justin Theroux's baby news
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex-husband Justin Theroux's baby news
Billie Eilish moves to tears in bts clip after Justin Bieber set
Billie Eilish moves to tears in bts clip after Justin Bieber set
Selena Gomez set to reunite with Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera
Selena Gomez set to reunite with Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera
James Gunn adds new cast member to ‘Man of Tomorrow' in Superman sequel
James Gunn adds new cast member to ‘Man of Tomorrow' in Superman sequel