Ryan Reynolds praises Blake Lively on handling Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds has spoken out in passionate defence of his wife Blake Lively as their high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni continues to play out in public, pushing back on reports that the lawsuit has damaged her standing in Hollywood.

The Deadpool star, 49, told Willie Geist during a live taping of Sunday Sitdown that he has never felt prouder of anyone.

"I've just never in my life been more proud of someone with that level of integrity that brings that with them and carries that with them in everything that they do," he said.

When asked how the couple are coping with the fallout, Reynolds was measured but firm.

"People have no idea what's really going on, you know? You really see kind of the illusion behind so much of this stuff, you know? Digital life versus real life."

His comments came in direct response to a wave of negative press surrounding Lively, 38, including a report in the Daily Mail in which an anonymous Disney executive claimed the lawsuit had "ruined her in Hollywood," adding that she "had a reputation for being difficult."

The same report suggested Reynolds and Lively were considering relocating to the UK so she could rebuild her profile there.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation stemming from their time on the set of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni, 42, denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit, which was thrown out in June.

Earlier this month, a federal judge dismissed ten of Lively's thirteen claims, including the sexual harassment allegations, on legal and technical grounds, though her retaliation case is proceeding to trial on 18 May.

Lively addressed the ruling on Instagram, making clear she had not wanted to litigate but felt she had no choice.

"The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continued to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others," she wrote.

With settlement talks having broken down, the two sides are now on course for a courtroom showdown next month.