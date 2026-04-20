Who is Mindy Cohn? Meet ‘The Facts of Life' star

Mindy Cohn has long been a familiar face to television audiences, first breaking out as Natalie Green on the beloved 1980s sitcom The Facts of Life.

Now, decades later, she’s back in the spotlight for her role opposite Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+’s Palm Royale, and for her remarkable resilience off screen.

On April 19, Cohn took to Instagram to reveal that she is battling cancer for the second time.

Sharing a photo from her hospital bed, the actress wrote that she had been “off social media for awhile ‘cuz i had to go kick cancer’s ass.”

She thanked her medical team at Providence Saint John’s Hospital in Santa Monica and her “phenomenal” oncology surgeon, Dr. Anton Bilchik.

Cohn’s post radiated optimism as she ended it with a defiant “Onwards! F**K Cancer!”

She also credited close friends including The Morning Show actress Tara Karsian and The Rookie star Gregory Zarian for being her advocates during treatment.

This isn’t her first health battle.

In 2017, Cohn revealed to People she had endured a five-year fight with breast cancer.

She described the experience as both enraging and exhausting.

Despite the setbacks, she remained determined to keep moving forward.

Her announcement drew an outpouring of support from Hollywood peers.

Sarah Paulson, Rhea Seehorn, Octavia Spencer, Chelsea Handler, Helen Hunt, Lucy Hale and many others flooded her comments with love and encouragement.