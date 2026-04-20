Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton hard launch relationship with date night

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have all but confirmed they are the latest power couple in Hollywood, hard-launching their relationship with a high-profile date night in Malibu.

The SKIMS mogul and the British Formula 1 champion were spotted enjoying an intimate two-hour dinner at Nobu on Saturday, looking entirely smitten as they made their way to the oceanfront celebrity hotspot.

Pulling up in a luxury 2026 Mercedes-Maybach, Hamilton lived up to his "perfect gentleman" reputation by hopping out to open the door for Kardashian, who was seen beaming as she stepped out to join him.

The pair didn't seem interested in playing it cool for the cameras, emerging from the restaurant around 11 PM with matching smiles that suggested they are well past the "just friends" stage.

Kardashian opted for a soft, flirty look in a begonia pink zip-up top paired with a floor-length beige skirt, while the 41-year-old Stevenage native kept things polished in a gray bomber jacket and dark slacks.

While they have been friends for years, the romance reportedly shifted into high gear earlier this year after they were spotted at hotels in the Cotswolds and Paris.

The relationship has already earned the seal of approval from the Kardashian clan, with insiders noting that the family is particularly fond of Hamilton’s easygoing energy.

Hamilton has previously been linked to stars like Nicole Scherzinger and Rihanna.

With a series of public appearances ranging from the Super Bowl to intimate dinners, it’s clear the couple is no longer hiding their connection.

For fans of both the reality star and the F1 legend, this Malibu date night serves as the clearest sign yet that they are going full throttle on their new life together.