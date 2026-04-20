Blake Lively uses Justin Bieber's example to blast toxic Hollywood culture

Blake Lively celebrates Justin Bieber's 'stunning' healing journey

Blake Lively is empathising with Justin Bieber.

The Gossip Girl alum has penned a message of support for the pop star after he made his comeback with Coachella 2026, criticising the massive hate he received as a teen idol.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 19, Lively re-posted a reel by Django Degree in which the artist and cultural commentator observed that Bieber is the “living embodiment of The Truman Show,” referring to Jim Carrey’s hit 1998 psychological drama where the main character is unknowingly the star of a reality television show.

Alongside the clip, Lively offered her two cents about “a beautiful and intensely criticised life in the public eye. From childhood to adulthood.”

“So many people we loved have been hurt and never come back to themselves. We watch it happen every time,” she wrote, noting that by the time people realise their lack of empathy, it’s often “too late.”

She went on to condemn using “someone’s most painful days as entertainment,” pointing out that it still happens daily — all for the sake of clicks, followers, and virality.

The actress continued, “The collective - often unintentionally - ravaging the health of an entertainer because everyone feels a right to them for being in the public eye.”

She concluded by celebrating Bieber’s journey: “Seeing @lilbieber meet that with healing was stunning.”

Lively was likely writing from personal experience, referring to the backlash she received after suing her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation. The pair is set to face off in trial on May 18.