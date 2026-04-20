Billie Eilish shares aftermath of Justin Bieber's surprise Coachella serenade

Eilish, 24, has been a longtime superfan of Justin Bieber, 32

Billie Eilish is still pinching herself after Bieberchella.

The Grammy-winning singer revealed she “can’t stop crying” after Bieber serenaded her during his performance of One Less Lonely Girl during weekend two of Coachella on Saturday, April 18. Billie, who is a well-known Justin Bieber superfan and his longtime friend, even shared a picture of her bloodshot eyes to her Instagram Stories from back home.

The waterworks had already started when Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber pushed Eilish, 24, onto the stage, where Justin, 32, welcomed her with open arms and directly sang his 2009 hit to her — just like he would with one lucky fan during his early touring days.

The seemingly unstaged moment occurred during the second and final day of Justin’s headlining set during Coachella.

Though fans were expecting Hailey to be the lucky ‘One Less Lonely Girl,’ they soon realised that it was the Rhode founder herself who encouraged the WILDFLOWER hitmaker to get on stage.

Even Billie’s mom, actress Maggie Baird, knew how much the moment meant to her daughter, calling it “one of the most touching moments ever.”

“It sounds crazy, but we watch our children develop these deep deep connections to artists who move them and usually there’s nothing in our power to do,” she wrote on Instagram.

The proud mom added, “Watching this crazy unimaginable dream come true over many years is so incredible. I’m so grateful to Justin Bieber for the kindness he has shown Billie and to our whole family and to Hailey who makes so many things wonderful and possible.”