Queen Camilla continues royal duties as King Charles health improves

Queen Camilla, in her role as Honorary Air Commodore, visited RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire

September 07, 2024

Queen Camilla continued her royal duties on Friday amid claims King Charles health is heading in a 'very positive' direction after his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Camilla, in her role as Honorary Air Commodore, visited RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire to meet service personnel and their families.

The Queen returned to RAF Leeming for the first time since 2017 to meet Royal Air Force personnel and their families in order to learn about the welfare support they are offered, and tour the 'Wellness Area'; which includes allotments, chicken coups and beehives.

On arrival, she was introduced to instructors who have been training pilots from the 11 Squadron QEAF, before being shown some of the cutting-edge Counter Uncrewed Air Systems by members of the No.2 CUAS division.

The Queen also met members of 90 Signals Unit. These Air Force employees continue to lead defensive cyber capabilities for the Royal Air Force and Ministry of Defence.

