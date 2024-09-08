 
Pakistan-Malaysia opening match ties in Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan fail to convert a 2-0 lead into victory in the tournament at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in China

Web Desk
September 08, 2024

Pakistan and Malaysia hockey players in their opening match of Asian Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China, on September 8, 2024. —Facebook/ @asiahockey
The hockey match between Pakistan and Malaysia tied in the Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday, with two goals apiece.

Pakistan failed to convert a 2-0 lead into victory in the tournament at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China. Nadeem Ahmed and Sufyan Khan scored goals for the Green Shirts.

Neither team had any goal by the end of the opening quarter. It was thanks to Sufyan that Pakistan gained the lead. Then, Nadeem’s goal put Pakistan further in the commanding position in the third quarter, until Malaysia scored the first goal through a penalty corner and Aiman Rozemi helped Malaysia level the game just five minutes ahead of its conclusion.

Pakistan must be disappointed with the final result, particularly after the 2-0 lead. Pakistan's Ammad Butt received the Player of the Match award, a memento and a $200 cheque.

Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy Itinerary

vs South Korea - September 9

vs Japan - September 11

vs China - September 12

vs India - September 14

The Asian Champions Trophy’s eighth edition kicked off on Sunday (today) in China. Six teams will contest against each other in a round-robin format before four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which are slated for September 16. Whereas, the third-place playoff match and the final will take place on September 17.

