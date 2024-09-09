Adult film star Jay Hefner dies at 24 in 'senseless act of gun violence'

Adult film star Jay Hefner died in a "senseless act of gun violence" while protecting his family. He was 24 years old.



As per the latest reports, Jay, whose real name is Saiveon Hopkins, was fatally shot in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday. However, further details about the incident have not yet been disclosed.

Kyra Miller, organizer of GoFundMe, confirmed the star's death in a statement that read, "Losing a loved one is never easy, but losing a child is the most painful loss anyone can ever experience. is."

"On September 8, 2024, my close friend Jeni Brown, lost her son due to a senseless act of gun violence while trying to protect his cousin from physical violence in Lincoln, NE,” revealed Kyra.



“Saiveon Hopkins was visiting his family in Lincoln for a birthday celebration and was to return to his home in Ontario, CA following the weekend,” continued the statement.

Offering their condolences, one of Jay’s fans wrote on social media, "Wow super sad. I remember talking to him in class in high school he was a super nice person super funny so sorry for your loss he will be missed."

While another penned, "I can’t even wrap my brain around this…whyyyyy???.”