Halle Berry expresses frustration on being the only black Best Actress Oscar winner

Halle Berry expressed her disappointment on being the only black woman to have won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Berry candidly shared her sadness about the lack of representation.

“I’m still eternally miffed that no Black woman has come behind me for that best actress Oscar, I’m continually saddened by that year after year," she stated.



“And it’s certainly not because there has been nobody deserving,” Berry told the magazine.

Berry previously highlighted the Oscar-worthy performances of Black women like Andra Day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Cynthia Erivo in Harriet and Ruth Negga in Loving during an interview with Variety.

At the time, she said, “I thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have. I hoped they would have, but why it hasn’t gone that way, I don’t have the answer."

“The morning after, I thought, ‘Wow, I was chosen to open a door.’ And then, to have no one … I question, ‘Was that an important moment, or was it just an important moment for me?

“I wanted to believe it was so much bigger than me. It felt so much bigger than me, mainly because I knew others should have been there before me and they weren’t…just because I won an award doesn’t mean that, magically, the next day, there was a place for me. I was just continuing to forge a way out of no way,” the actor added.

For those unversed, Halle Berry won Oscar for her performance in Monster’s Ball in 2002.