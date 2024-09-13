 
Tom Cruise's 'pay' for Paris Olympics stunt revealed

Tom Cruise's Olympics stunt is still in the talks among fans while his 'pay' for that day gets exposed

Web Desk
September 13, 2024

Tom Cruise's 'pay' for Paris Olympics stunt revealed

Tom Cruise’s death defying stunt that he performed at the closing ceremony of 2024 Paris Olympics is still in the talks among the fans.

According to Daily Mail, Cruise, who made headlines last month for paying daughter Suri's $65K-per-year college tuition despite not seeing her for 11 years, rappelled down from the top of Stade de France before taking the Olympic flag to Los Angeles.

While the stunt made headlines around the world, Casey Wasserman, the president and chairman of LA28 opened up about the stunt.

As per the outlet, not only was the action icon hands-on about the performance, he and his devoted stunt team did the whole thing for “free.”

Moreover, Wasserman was part of the CNBC x Boardroom: Game Plan panel at Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica with LA28 board member Jessica Alba and Team USA managing director Grant Hill, as per the publication. 

After rappelling down Stade de France, the Top Gun actor rode a motorcycle through France and onto a cargo plane, where he skydived down to Los Angeles.

Additionally, he passed the flag off to mountain bike racer Kate Courtney as we saw him get to work by adding the Olympic rings to the iconic Hollywood sign.

In this regard, the outlet reported that Winston praised Cruise by saying, “I don’t think there’s anybody like him in the world. There is no better collaborator.”

Furthermore, not only did the The Mummy actor do the whole stunt for free, he filmed the pre-taped segment on an insane schedule, between his filming days on the new Mission: Impossible movie, as per Daily Mail's reports. 

