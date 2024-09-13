The Weeknd delights fans with new music video 

 
The new music video is part of The Weeknd's upcoming album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

September 13, 2024

The Weeknd recently released his upcoming album's single Dancing In the Flames on Friday.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker shared the news that he has released the new song of his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow on his Instagram handle. The post reads, “Dancing In The Flames is out now.”

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also mentioned that the link of the complete song is in the bio of his official handle.

The 34-year-old singer first announced his sixth album earlier in September. Hurry Up Tomorrow depicts the visuals and theme of The Weeknd’s ongoing trilogy endeavor, a studio album that would be a follow-up of 2022’s Dawn FM and 2020’s After Hours.

It would serve as the third and final chapter, and is filled with self and existential-referential themes as seen through the other two installments of his forthcoming album.

The Gasoline singer has been teasing new music for months now. He first shared its teaser back in July with a cryptic message on social media regarding the trilogy’s conclusion.

The singer, however,  is yet to share an official release date for the rest of the album.

