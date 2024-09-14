Here's why royal family will never 'complain or explain' about Harry's shocking claims

As Prince Harry turns 40 on September 15, his relationship with the royal family remains tense.

According to ITV’s Royal correspondent Chris Ship, Harry's bond with royal family is "more fractured than ever."

During his discussion on Talking Royals podcast, Chris revealed that royal family might not "trust" the Duke of Sussex again.

Especially after his memoir Spare and an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Harry revealed sensitive details, including allegations of physical altercations with his brother, Prince William, and conflicts involving Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

According to what quoted by Mirror, Chris said, "How can members of the Royal Family trust Harry if they have private conversations about him? There's not another book planned I don't think but would they think 'if I say this to you, are you going to write about this in a book or are you going to tell Netflix about this one or two years down the line?"

"The Royal Family won't respond to what they say. Never complain, never explain," he added.

Ahead of Harry's 40th birthday, Chris reflected on the time when the Duke of Sussex turned 30, saying, "When you look back at the stark contrast to how he was at 30. At 30 he was single, he was a senior working member of the Royal Family, he was fourth in line to the throne, he was due to leave the army. Where we are now is so far from where we were then. He's married to Meghan, has two children, he's stepped back from Royal duties, handed back all his official military connections. A lot has been said in that time."