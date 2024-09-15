Tom Petty revived with 'music-filled honesty' in upcoming documentary

Tom Petty might just be returning to the screens posthumously!

A long-lost Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers documentary is all geared up for cinematic release, under the title, Heartbreakers Beach Party, directed by Cameron Crowe, marking his directorial debut.

After over 40 years when it was filmed back in 1983, the film has finally been molded into shape with a full restoration.

It revolves around the journey of the legendary band when they recorded and promoted their fifth studio album, Long After Dark, a project that would also be reissued next month.

"Heartbreakers Beach Party occupies a special place in my heart. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers leaned into the making of the film with a kind of hilarious music-filled honesty that still feels fresh 40 years later. It was also my first experience as a director.” Crowe said in a statement.

He continued, "The fact that it was yanked from MTV after only one airing at 2:00 A.M. just shows that it was indeed an outlandish feast for fans in all the best ways.”

"Thanks to Adria Petty and the Petty Estate, along with our co-filmmakers Danny Bramson, Phil Savenick, Doug Dowdle and Greg Mariotti, I’m so happy we’re bringing it back in all its reckless glory,” he concluded with an expression of gratitude.