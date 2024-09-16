Nikki Glaser expresses 'genuine gratitude' towards Taylor Swift at MTV VMA

Comedian Nikki Glaser made a surprising revelation about being a Swiftie which included both, supporting both Taylor Swift’s career and her relationship with football player Travis Kelce.

According to US Weekly, Swift publicly praised Kelce when she won Video of the Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

In regards to Glaser, she exclusively told the outlet at the BAFTA North America TV Tea, “We were due for, like, hearing her say his name plus the word ‘boyfriend’ next to it."

Moreover, she stated, "It didn’t surprise me because … it wasn’t just about her being able to say his name and shoehorning him into the speech. It really seemed like it came from a real place of genuine gratitude of, like, ‘Wow, you made this video so much fun to make because of your enthusiasm throughout it.’”



Additionally, the comedian added, “Maybe that’s something she hasn’t had before and it stood out to her that after every take there was someone applauding and keeping the morale up for the team.”

Furthermore, Nikki gushed by admitting, “The art we’re getting from our girl after she has met him is incredible. She seems to be having such a good time and that’s all we want from her. So, I loved the shout-out. I thought it was so genuine and so sweet.”

It is pertinent to mention that Swift and Kelce have been together since summer 2023, frequently cheering on one another’s biggest accomplishments. The Grammy winner has also been a fixture at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs football games throughout the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 NFL seasons.

