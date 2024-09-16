Kate Middleton breaks silence after Meghan Markle's sincere feelings over her emotional statement

Kate Middleton has seemingly broken her silence to react to Meghan Markle’s sincere feelings, the duchess expressed following the Princess of Wales emotional video statement.



Kate Middleton recently revealed in a video statement that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Following Kate Middleton’s video statement, the source informed OK! Magazine, that the Princess of Wales words have given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle renewed hopes for a fresh start.

The outlet claimed that the video has given Harry, who turned 40 on Sunday and Meghan, an opportunity to pause and reflect on their broken relationship with Kate and William.

The insider said, “Meghan never thought there could be a way back for her and Harry with Kate and William but after seeing Kate’s video, it’s made her think differently.

“Obviously her and Harry are happy that she has finished her treatment and is getting better, and it was great to see her and William being so natural in the video and seeing how much the kids are growing up.”

The source went on saying, “Also, with Kate’s poignant message about love and her illness putting a different perspective on life, Meghan’s hoping things may change for the better. She knows how much Harry wants to see his family and misses them and both couples have been through so much, that she feels it could be time to finally move on. Meghan hopes this is the beginning of new start for her and Kate.”

Seemingly reacting to Meghan Markle’s sincere feelings, Kate Middleton and Prince William took to social media and wished Harry a very happy birthday as the duke turns 40.



