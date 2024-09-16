Niecy Nash-Betts sheds lights on Travis Kelce's acting debut in new series

Nicey Nash-Betts articulated her thoughts on Travis Kelce’s acting debut at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in the forthcoming horror fiction series Grotesquerie.

Revealing her working experience with the NFL star, the actress recognized Kelce’s efforts and said Taylor Swift's boyfriend did an amazing job in his first acting role.

Niecy added, "I think the audience is really gonna love him in the series. He did such a good job."

“Every time I see another scene or another episode, I text him, I'm like, 'You did it again. You came through again," The Walk of Shame star further said.

While talking to the media, the 54-year-old actress also spoke about how much she enjoyed working with him by saying, "Right underneath my wing and I was like, 'Come here, baby, we're gonna get you right."

For those unaware, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, is making his acting debut in FX series Grotesquerie, but the details of his role are still under wraps.

It is pertinent to mention that the horror show, created by Ryan Murphy, will air its first episode on September 25, 2024.