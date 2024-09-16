Martin Short whispers something sweet to Selena Gomez at 2024 Emmys

Martin Short was caught whispering something adorable to Selena Gomez as the duo arrived at the stage of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.



“I got you, baby,” the 74-year-old actor was heard sweetly telling 32-year-old actor singer in a video posted on X (formally known as Twitter), as they took the stage.



The Only Murders in the Building co-stars were seen sharing a cute bond on full display as they presented an award with costar Steve Martin.

Selena Gomez got nominated for her first Emmy for her role in 'Only Murders in the Building'

The trio presented the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series to Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear.

The duo was one of the night’s highlights as they were clearly seen enjoying onstage.

In one of the gags, Gomez said, “The Emmy Awards! What a magical evening it’s been trying to remember people’s names.”

Joining Gomez, Short said that they were “pretending that we’ve seen their shows.”

Meanwhile, the Emilia Perez actress went home empty-handed on Sunday, though it was still a special night for her as she scored her first nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.