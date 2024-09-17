Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawyer reacts to his arrest: 'Disappointed'

Following a grand jury indictment, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in Manhattan after he was facing accusations of sexual assault, and his lawyer is speaking out.



His arrest came in a lobby of a hotel, though the charges against the embattled musician were unclear at the moment.

Confirming his arrest, the 54-year-old's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told Variety, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

The statement further reads, “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

It continued, "He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges."

"Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court,” the statement concluded.

Sean was under mounting scrutiny after a series of lawsuits were filed against him and a video of him violently attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the past was published, leading to an outcry in public and his subsequent apology.