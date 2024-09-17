 
Bowen Yang shares the emotional story of Ariana Grande's kind gesture

September 17, 2024

Bowen Yang, who stars with Ariana Grande in Wicked, recently praised her for reaching out to him during a tough time.

Giving an interview to The New Yorker, Yang shared that Grande was "there for me" when he was struggling while flying back and forth between London and New York to film both Wicked and SNL.

He opened up to the outlet and revealed, “It was a gradual accumulation of idling, getting dressed up with nowhere to go, feeling like it was sanding down whatever I had preserved from the week before at SNL — whatever was left over of my psychic tolerance.”

He also mentioned that he was staying alone in a hotel in London’s King’s Cross, separate from his castmates, which made things more challenging.

“This cannot sound anything but name-droppy, but Ariana Grande was reaching out and going, ‘Are you okay? Come over! Let’s just watch a movie. Let’s get you better,’” the Fire Island star added, and showing Ariana gratitude, he remarked, “She was there for me in a true way.”

Grande also spoke to the same outlet about Yang, calling him “badass and incredible” for juggling SNL and Wicked.

The musician articulated, “Yang was a little worrisome and something she could relate to.”

“I understand what it feels like to travel back and forth so often and then have to perform the next day with no time for your body or mind to figure out what’s going on, and it is incredibly hard and unusual. So, I just wanted to make sure he had an ear and a hug and the support he needed,” she concluded by admitting.

