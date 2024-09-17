Meghan Markle reaches out to Kate Middleton, King Charles for reconciliation?

Meghan Markle has reportedly reached out to her father-in-law King Charles and Kate Middleton amid their health worries.



The OK! Magazine, citing royal insiders, has reported that Archie and Lilibet doting mother is looking to mend things with King Charles and Kate despite the Princess of Wales recently revealed she is "cancer-free."

The spy told the outlet, “Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles. So moves are being made to reconcile.”

The insider further claimed, “Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals — Kate included — the very best."

Earlier, following Kate Middleton’s video statement, the source informed OK! Magazine, that the Princess of Wales words have given Prince Harry and Meghan renewed hopes for a fresh start.

The insider said, “Meghan never thought there could be a way back for her and Harry with Kate and William but after seeing Kate’s video, it’s made her think differently.

“Obviously her and Harry are happy that she has finished her treatment and is getting better, and it was great to see her and William being so natural in the video and seeing how much the kids are growing up.”