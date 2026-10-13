Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman’s crime thriller is streaming again

Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman’s crime film Lawless is getting attention again as the 2012 movie is now available to rent online.

The film brings together some well known actors in a story filled with family fights, crime and trouble with the law.

The story takes place in America during the 1930s, when three brothers make money by selling alcohol illegally.

The brothers built their business together but their lives change when a local lawman demands money from them.

The eldest brother refuses to give in to his demands as this lead to a serious fight between the family and the lawman, who wants to destroy their business.

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As the trouble grows, the brothers must find a way to protect what they have built.

Tom, Shia LaBeouf and Jason Clarke play the three brothers. Guy Pearce appears as the lawman, while Gary Oldman, Jessica Chastain and Mia Wasikowska are also part of the cast.

Lawless first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received mostly positive reviews.

It got a 67 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes as critics praised the acting and the way the film was made. The website called it “beautifully filmed and powerfully acted”.

The movie is now available to rent on Apple TV+ and Sky Store.