Myha’la slams BBC show ‘Celebrity Traitors’ over racial bias

Myha’la has opened up about her time on The Celebrity Traitors after becoming the second star to leave the BBC show.

The Industry actress has also shared her thoughts on racial bias and how it can affect people playing the game.

Her exit came after she winked at Richard E Grant before voting for him at the round table. The moment made the other players suspicious of her and things soon went against her.

After the episode aired, a fan suggested on Instagram that Myha’la had been voted out because she was Black. The actress understood the concern but said there were other reasons behind her exit.

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“I do agree that unconscious racial and cultural bias exists in this game,” she wrote.

Myha’la explained that people who are not familiar with her background may see her behaviour and honesty in the wrong way. She also said she had thought about this before joining the show, as she had noticed the issue while watching it herself.

However, she was careful not to blame her fellow contestants. She said she did not believe they had treated her unfairly because of her race.

Myha’la also hopes shows like The Traitors will make more room for talks about bias and how people judge others under pressure.