Pakistani cueists advance to quarter-finals of Snooker World Cup

(From left) Pakistani snooker players Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir. — Reporter

Pakistani cueists Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir have continued their domination in the IBSF Mongolia World Cup Men 2024 as they advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament, being held in Ulaanbaatar.

In the Round of 16, Iqbal staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Chang Yu Kiu of Hong Kong 4-1. Iqbal lost the first frame 08-89 but rallied to win the next four frames with scores of 74-62(62), 71-12, 57-46, and 71(68)-24.

Munir also progressed with a 4-2 victory over Chau Hon Man of Hong Kong. He lost the first frame 44-81 but came back to win the second 80-08.

After dropping the third frame 17-65, he secured wins in the fourth frame 88-42 and the final two frames 85(79)-05 and 66-34.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for tomorrow at 10am local time.

Iqbal will face Gao Yang of China, while Munir will compete against Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran.

On Sunday, the Pakistani cueists secured victories in their third matches without facing a single defeat and advanced to the Round of 16.

Awais triumphed over Iran's Siyavosh Mozayani with a 3-1 scoreline with scores 9-63, 78-34, 59-50, and 73-13.

On the other hand, Asjad defeated Qatar's Ali Alobaidli with frame scores 59-36, 26-63, 58-19, and 70-58.

With an undefeated run, both finished on top of their group stage to qualify for the pre-quarter finals.