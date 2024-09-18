 
King Charles prioritizes meeting Prince Harry despite Royal family's reservations

Prince Harry soon to travel to UK after receiving birthday wish from King Charles

September 18, 2024

King Charles is expected to make significant schedule changes as Prince Harry announces his upcoming UK trip later this month.

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to London on September 30 to attend the WellChild Awards. The announcement comes few days after the Royal family sent him public birthday wishes.

Amid speculation around Harry and King Charles’ reunion upon his return, a source has claimed that the monarch might make changes to his schedule to accommodate the Duke of Sussex.

They also noted that Charles will not take into account what Prince William and other members of the royal family have to say about him reconciling with Prince Harry.

"The King’s health, his upcoming autumn tour to Australia and the next chapter of his reign are his main focus,” the insider said, as per The Mirror, “but there is always room to improve relations with his son.”

“Whether other family members follow suit is another matter,” they added.

However, the royal insider also said that it is still a long road towards reconciliation even if the Royal family is open to reconciling with Prince Harry.

They also noted that a reconciliation with Harry would not include his wife Meghan Markle as the family is still wary of her.

It is important to mention here that it is still not confirmed if the Duchess of Sussex would be accompanying Harry on his trip to UK on September 30th. 

