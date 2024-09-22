Kate Middleton, King Charles emotional bond amid cancer battle revealed

The royal insiders have dished new bond between King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton saying they are "really each other's rocks" during this difficult time.



The OK! Magazine, citing royal insiders, have reported that King Charles and the Princess of Wales “talk for hours, and the king confides in Kate more than most, which is just heartwarming and beautiful for everyone to see."

The tipsters further added, "Kate’s been joining forces with Camilla and His Majesty’s main chief of staff to ensure he has as much practical and emotional comfort during his own rehabilitation now more than ever."

The royal sources went on saying, “Not a day goes by that Kate doesn’t check in on Charles with some type of gesture, whether it’s just a few words of comfort, a care package or supportive call if she’s too busy to see him in person.

Earlier this year, Kate Middleton and King Charles both revealed they are battling cancer.

The fresh claims came days after the future queen shared an emotional video and announced she has ‘finally completed my chemotherapy treatment’.

Kate Middleton said, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”



