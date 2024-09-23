 
Did Cristiano Ronaldo just hint at potential 'side quest' with Fatal Fury?

Al Nassr striker leaves fans confused as he shares teaser for latest version of popular violent fighter game on social media

Web Desk
September 23, 2024

Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo looks around during his presentation at the Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 3, 2023. — Reuters
Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo looks around during his presentation at the Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 3, 2023. — Reuters

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo recently sparked speculation among his fans as he hinted at a potential "side-quest" in a recent post on social media.

The 39-year-old Al Nassr striker recently made an Instagram post featuring a teaser for the latest Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves DLC, hinting at his involvement in the violent fighter game.

This has sparked confusion and excitement among his followers.

"Something exciting in the making!" read the caption on the uncharacteristic teaser post featuring the Fatal Fury hashtag.

At the end, the video said: "A legendary player joins a legendary game."

While the teaser did not feature the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner as a character in Fatal Fury, it depicted someone attempting to break out of a room.

While the potential inclusion of the renowned athlete in the violent fighter may seem unusual, it may still be a smart move by the game's developer, Esports Illustrated reported.

With a background that includes stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, Ronaldo has garnered significant popularity among football fans and gamers.

The recent development comes weeks after Ronaldo made headlines worldwide for breaking records and becoming a top content creator soon after launching his YouTube channel.

Furthermore, while the specific release date for the athlete's debut in the latest version of Fatal Fury has not been announced yet, speculation suggests that further details may emerge during the Tokyo Game Show next weekend.

