Travis Kelce impresses Niecy Nash-Betts while filming 'Grotesquerie'

Niecy Nash-Betts has expressed her admiration for co-star Travis Kelce.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Niecy shared her experience working alongside Travis in new series Grotesquerie.

The show, set to premiere on September 25, marks the NFL star's first-ever scripted role.

Niecy describes Travis as "lovely to have on set" adding that he was "very professional."

She said, "Travis was very open. He was very open on if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable. 'Tell me what I don't know. Tell me what your thought is on this.' I love that he didn't come in trying to act like, 'I know everything and I know it all.'"

Niecy believes the viewers will find him "very charming in this role."

On set, Niecy observed that many crew members were excited to work with Travis.

"It was funny because I saw people's reaction to him before I really could take him in. All the guys — these big guys on the set, the grips, transpo — everybody was just fangirling all the way. And I'm like, 'Oh my god, guys!" she recalled.