Diddy lands in another legal trouble

Diddy faces new sexual assault case filed by a woman

September 25, 2024

Diddy, who is already facing multiple sexual assault allegations in several cases, has landed himself in a new sexual assault case.

The 54-year-old rapper has been accused by a woman named Thalia Graves for raping her at the Bad Boy Records studio back in 2001.

The allegations were revealed during a press conference on Tuesday where Graves explained that the alleged assault left her feeling "worthless and isolated".

She also claimed that due to the assault, she has suffered from suicidal thoughts, flashbacks, PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) and nightmares over the last 23 years.

According to the woman, it's a pain that reaches into “your very core”.

While talking about the American rapper, who is currently in jail in New York awaiting trial, Graves said that she is glad that Diddy was locked up which has provided her a "temporary feeling of relief".

Combs' legal team has not yet responded to the new allegations.

As mentioned, this is not the first time the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker has faced accusations of sexual misconduct.

In recent months, several other women have come forward with similar claims against the music mogul.

