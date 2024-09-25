Artem Chigvintsev gets surprising ruling in domestic violence case

Artem Chigvintsev, the former Dancing with the Stars pro, will not be charged in the domestic violence case.

For the unversed, the 42-year-old dancer was arrested by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office for corporal injury to a spouse last month.

According to People, Artem would not be charged due to a lack of evidence against him.

Local district attorney in a statement confirmed that the decision was made after a “thorough review” on the case.

District Attorney Allison Haley also added, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence.”

She also noted, “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system."

She added, "If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

On August 29, Artem was arrested and booked, and later in the day released on $25,000 bond.



His wife Nikki filed for divorce from him on September 11, 2024, two weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.



The celebrity duo met on Dancing With the Stars back in 2017, got engaged in January 2020 and got married in Paris in August 2022.