'World Culture Festival 2024' inaugurated at Arts Council in Karachi

Provincial Minister of Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah (L) receiving a shield from the President of the Arts Council Pakistan Muhammad Ahmed Shah at the inauguration ceremony of the World Culture Festival in Karachi, Sindh on September 26, 2024. — Supplied

World Culture Festival was inaugurated by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, President Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, who welcomed him.



Diplomats from various countries, including Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Oman, attended the festival.

On this occasion, Governor Tessori stated there is no precedent for such a world culture festival in Pakistan’s history. He expressed his honour in being invited by Shah and extended a warm welcome to the artists coming from 40 countries.



He emphasised that culture and heritage are the pride of every nation, and despite facing numerous challenges and economic crisis, only resilient nations can overcome them.

He added that only "Ahmed Shah could spread joy on the gloomy faces of the people and he deserves appreciation because he provides platforms to artists. The credit for reviving the cultural festival goes to Karachi, and for 35 days, Pakistan’s positive image will be seen worldwide".

"The Sindh government has played a significant role in organising this festival, and today marks a day of pride," the governor added.

He expressed optimism that the good times have arrived, and Pakistani artists will continue to bring honour to the country internationally.

He congratulated Shah and the Sindh government for successfully organising the "World Culture Festival, Karachi".

Shah, stated that the "purpose of the World Culture Festival, Karachi is to connect the cultures and artists of not only Pakistan but also of the entire world".

He added that they "want to present Pakistan’s 5,000-year-old rich civilisation to the world".

He refuted the label of terrorism associated with Pakistan, emphasising that "they are people full of love and warmth, inheritors of the three ancient civilisations—Taxila, Harappa, and Mohenjo-Daro".

He expressed his pride in Pakistan’s culture and said that "organising the festival was not just his effort alone, but the result of the collective hard work of the governing body members, the executive director, and every team member".

"We do not seek competition with anyone; our goal is to promote a culture, which can counter terrorism, the president of Arts Council Pakistan, Karachi, added.

He further shared that Ukraine, Palestine, the USA, Germany, and India will participate in the festival, highlighting that there is "no political agenda, and every artist—regardless of language, ethnicity, or colour—will be performing".

"Several universities are involved, ensuring the younger generation stays connected with us. A joint international song produced by Pakistan, South Africa, and Nepal was also presented as a demo, with plans to include 20 more countries in the festival next November," Shah added.

Provincial Minister of Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, stated that "Ahmed Shah has turned his words into reality, as international artists are indeed present today at the arts council".

"The negative perception of terrorism in Pakistan is incorrect, and the World Culture Festival Karachi will present a soft image of Pakistan to the world", Zulfiqar added.

He added that music and art are universal languages of love, and other provinces should also host similar cultural programs.

He appreciated the Sindh government’s support for the Arts Council Pakistan Karachi and praised the efforts of Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah.

The “World Culture Festival Karachi” will feature over 100 cultural performances and more than 450 artists, including Pakistani and international theatre, music, and dance groups, as well as fine art exhibitions.

Artists from countries such as Palestine, Turkey, India, UAE, US, UK, Germany, China, Australia, Russia, Egypt, Iraq, South Africa, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Norway, Brazil, Spain, Belgium, Ukraine, Oman, Qatar, Malta, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Scotland, Hungary, France, Uganda, Belarus, Ireland, Kosovo, Burundi, Congo, Rwanda, Algeria, and Switzerland will be performing.

The festival will also include Qawwali, classical dance, performances by Akhtar Chanal, Wahab Bugti, Mai Dhai, instrumentalist Abdullah, Faqeer Zulfiqar, and traditional instruments like Sarangi and flute, enhancing the festival’s grandeur.

Notable international artists such as Sahib Pashazade, Kamran Karimov, Peace Jules from Rwanda, Le Dia, and Gasasira Rugamba Serge will perform, along with Madan Gopal from Nepal, Wahab Shah Dance Company, Farhan Raees Khan, Ahsan Bari, Arman Rahim, and Mustafa Baloch, adding a wide variety of musical performances.

Mani Chao received applause for his rendition of 'Peer Di Jugni', and Mumtaz Afzal captivated the audience with classical and folk performances on the banjo.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.

