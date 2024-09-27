Kate Middleton ‘hurt' she has no ‘right of reply' to Harry

Kate Middleton was sincerely disappointed by Prince Harry after his snide remarks.



The Princess of Wales, who was upset after Prince Harry remained silent as his wife Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey about her grievances, has her heart broken.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl says: "When you think of the personal revelations, and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare, Harry broke the one rule and that is staying silent on family matters."

Speaking to the Sun, Ms Nicholl added: "While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there's been a complete breakdown of that relationship.

"I don’t think Kate does angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply - and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.