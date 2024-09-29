Mohammad Yousaf resigns as Pakistan team selector

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousaf. —PCB website/ File

After serving for about six months in the capacity, former cricketer Mohammad Yousaf on Sunday stepped down as a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee "due to personal reasons”.

In a statement, Yousaf said he was proud to play his part in growth of the national squad. He wished the team all the best, saying he had faith in the players' talent.

"I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket.

“I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness," he wrote on X.

On the other hand, confirming Yousuf’s resignation, the PCB said the former cricket great took this decision to focus on other key responsibilities within the cricket board.

“The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Yousuf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member. Yousuf will continue to play a pivotal role at the PCB, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as the batting coach at the High Performance Centre,” said the PCB spokesperson.

Yousuf was the head coach of the Pakistan U19 side that finished third in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa, the official added.

Yousaf was appointed as a member of the Pakistan team's selection committee in March this year.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on March 24 announced a reorganised national selection committee comprising seven members.



Speaking during a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi had said that the committee would not have a chairman and all seven members would have equal powers.

Following Green Shirts' dismal performance and elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024, the PCB had made major changes in the team management by sacking former pacer Wahab Riaz and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq from the seven-member selection committee while retaining Yousuf, Asad Shafiq and Bilal Afzal.



Wahab was a member of the men’s selection committee, whereas Razzaq was part of the selection committees for both men's and women's teams.

Furthermore, the board had removed Riaz from the post of senior team manager as well along with team manager Rana Mansoor due to the lack of discipline during the last three tours of the men’s team.